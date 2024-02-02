×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

National minimum wage set at R27.58 per hour from March 1

By TimesLIVE - 03 February 2024
Employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi. File photo.
Employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi. File photo.
Image: Jairus Mmutle

Labour minister Thulani Nxesi announced in a government gazette on Friday that the , national minimum wage will be increased from R25.42 to R27.58 per hour from March 1.

Cosatu welcomed this “positive” increase of 8.5% or inflation plus 3%.   

“This increase helps protect the value of the national minimum wage and workers’ ability to take care of their families from inflation. It will inject badly needed stimulus into the economy spurring growth and helping to sustain and create jobs.”

Theft and damage to infrastructure cost BCM R200m

  The huge rise in infrastructure theft in East London threatens the city's economy and puts the lives of ordinary citizens in ...
News
5 hours ago

Cosatu said the increase would provide relief to more than six million workers earning within the national minimum wage range.

Workers in the agricultural, domestic, construction, retail, hospitality, transportsecurity, and cleaning sectors would benefit the most, it said.

 TimesLIVE 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

'Don't underestimate Cape Verde': Former PSL goalkeeper warns Bafana | Arena ...
Former Bafana goalkeeper coach Alex Heredia breaks down Morocco Afcon clash