Case against Gqeberha man accused of raping businesswoman postponed for bail bid
The man accused of raping Gauteng businesswoman Andy Kawa on the beachfront 13 years ago appeared briefly in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Monday, when his case was postponed to next week for a formal bail application...
