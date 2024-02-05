JUST IN | Bhisho injects a R90.37m relief boost for scholar transport

According to provincial spokesperson Khuselwa Rantjie, the additional budget brings the total investment for scholar transport in the Eastern Cape to over R1bn.
"The Executive Council noted the challenges arising from the Scholar Transport Programme due in the main to the budgetary constraints which have led to the disruption of the service in various parts of the Eastern Cape.
"Additionally, the EXCO provisionally approved the extension of the service from 90 917 to 103000 learners," said Rantjie.
Rantjie said council has further directed the Departments of Transport and Education, working together with the Provincial Programmes Support Unit (PPSU) to identify sustainable funding models and conduct cost-benefit analysis of placing pupils that travel more than 40km daily in hostels.
"The approved budget will ensure that the program remains operational and adequately funded , enabling continued access to education for thousands of learners depending on this service.," she said.
After numerous protests by angry pupils and parents, the provincial executive council has approved a much-needed interim budget relief of R90.37m to the scholar transport programme on Monday.
Bhiso said the budget will enable the Department of Transport to provide scholar transport services to pupils for the current academic year, including the payment of accruals amounting to just over R11 million.
This comes after Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane's admission last week that the province lacks the funds necessary to cover all pupils for scholar transport this year.
The financial challenges threatened to prevent at least 40,000 pupils from being able to attend school.
Oscar: ‘No money to transport 40,000 pupils’
