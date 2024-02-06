Grade 1 Tsakane pupil dies at school after 'eating biscuits from spaza shop'

A grade 1 pupil from Mandlethu Primary School in Tsakane, Brakpan, died on Tuesday, allegedly after eating biscuits bought from a spaza shop.

The Gauteng department of education said the learner died on school premises.

“It is alleged that the learner began experiencing health complications in class just before break at 11am and started vomiting a few minutes later. The parents were contacted while emergency services were also alerted to provide necessary medical assistance,” said department spokesperson Steve Mabona.

“Unfortunately the learner was certified dead by paramedics upon arrival.

“According to information at our disposal, the parents confirmed that the child had eaten biscuits bought from a local spaza shop owned by foreign nationals.”

Mabona said police were investigating.