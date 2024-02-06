UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says cancer was detected “early” in King Charles.
Buckingham Palace announced on Monday Charles was diagnosed with a form of cancer during a hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement last month. The royal house statement did not stipulate the form of cancer detected, and said the 75-year-old king started treatment on Monday and was advised by doctors to postpone public duties.
In an interview with BBC News, Sunak said the diagnosis was “caught early”.
“All our thoughts are with him and his family. Thankfully, this has been caught early. Everyone wishes that he gets the treatment he needs and makes a full recovery. That is what we are all are hoping and praying for,” he said.
Sunak was confident the recent development in the royal house would not negatively affect the country’s governance.
“I am in regular contact with the king. Things will continue as normal. We will crack on with everything. He will be in our thoughts and prayers, hoping he will get through this as soon as possible.”
LISTEN | King Charles’ cancer detected ‘early’: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
Image: Samir Hussein/Getty Images.
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says cancer was detected “early” in King Charles.
Buckingham Palace announced on Monday Charles was diagnosed with a form of cancer during a hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement last month. The royal house statement did not stipulate the form of cancer detected, and said the 75-year-old king started treatment on Monday and was advised by doctors to postpone public duties.
In an interview with BBC News, Sunak said the diagnosis was “caught early”.
“All our thoughts are with him and his family. Thankfully, this has been caught early. Everyone wishes that he gets the treatment he needs and makes a full recovery. That is what we are all are hoping and praying for,” he said.
Sunak was confident the recent development in the royal house would not negatively affect the country’s governance.
“I am in regular contact with the king. Things will continue as normal. We will crack on with everything. He will be in our thoughts and prayers, hoping he will get through this as soon as possible.”
The royal house statement said Charles would continue with state business and official paperwork while on treatment.
“The king is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible,” the statement read.
Charles became king after his mother Queen Elizabeth II died aged 96 in September 2022.
Listen to Sunak's interview here.
Here are some reactions from social media:
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos