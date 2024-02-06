Nigerians in SA warned not to celebrate loudly if they win semifinal

The department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) says an advisory issued by the Nigerian high commission in Pretoria is “regrettable” because it seems to create alarm and unnecessary tension between South Africans and Nigerians.

The commission said its attention had been drawn to potentially inflammatory comments made by a section of South Africans against Nigerians living in South Africa before the semifinal match between the two countries in the African Cup of Nations on Wednesday.

The commission said most of the comments consisted of veiled threats against “Nigerians cooking jollof rice before the match”, and “showing pepper to Nigerians if Bafana Bafana lose to the Super Eagles”, among others.

The commission warned Nigerian citizens to avoid loud and provocative celebrations if the Super Eagles win the encounter.