Pensioner to vote for first time after battle to get ID since 1994

ANC volunteer says it hurt that she was never able to make her mark

By LULAMILE FENI - 06 February 2024

An Eastern Cape grandmother who has been struggling since 1994 to get an identity document — because her birth was never registered — registered to vote for the first time at the weekend...

