The Eastern Cape province remains one of the poorest and most under-developed provinces in the country.
Why this should be the case is a mystery.
Not only is the province brimming with beauty and potential agricultural and tourism projects, but it has more than a dozen over-staffed government development agencies utilising millions of rand of public money specifically tasked with realising that infinite potential.
At the top of the heap is the Eastern Cape Development Corporation with its provincial focus on development in the fields of industry, commerce, agriculture, transport and finance.
Then there is the Eastern Cape Rural Development Agency tasked with, among other things, “providing empowering loan funding to deserving rural entrepreneurs”.
The Coega Development Corporation also falls under the provincial government. There are also the Coega and East London Industrial Development Zones.
Finally, we have 10 municipal or district development agencies, including the Buffalo City Metropolitan Development Agency [BCMDA].
With all these agencies that share provincial, regional and municipal development goals, this province should be overflowing with thriving funded entrepreneurs, and agricultural, tourism, industrial and other projects.
It is not. Instead we are treated to repeated news of failed projects, fruitless and wasteful expenditure, corrupt beneficiaries and a lack of oversight on funded projects.
So many development agencies, but where is the development?
Image: FACEBOOK/BCMDA
The Eastern Cape province remains one of the poorest and most under-developed provinces in the country.
Why this should be the case is a mystery.
Not only is the province brimming with beauty and potential agricultural and tourism projects, but it has more than a dozen over-staffed government development agencies utilising millions of rand of public money specifically tasked with realising that infinite potential.
At the top of the heap is the Eastern Cape Development Corporation with its provincial focus on development in the fields of industry, commerce, agriculture, transport and finance.
Then there is the Eastern Cape Rural Development Agency tasked with, among other things, “providing empowering loan funding to deserving rural entrepreneurs”.
The Coega Development Corporation also falls under the provincial government. There are also the Coega and East London Industrial Development Zones.
Finally, we have 10 municipal or district development agencies, including the Buffalo City Metropolitan Development Agency [BCMDA].
With all these agencies that share provincial, regional and municipal development goals, this province should be overflowing with thriving funded entrepreneurs, and agricultural, tourism, industrial and other projects.
It is not. Instead we are treated to repeated news of failed projects, fruitless and wasteful expenditure, corrupt beneficiaries and a lack of oversight on funded projects.
'Cash cow' agencies lashed for failing public mandate
The overworked Special Investigating Unit is constantly having to scrutinise their activities which are often overtly corrupt. The agencies absorb huge amounts in salary bills.
All too often the media is summonsed to broadcast the latest proposals which include funding bizarre-sounding projects that either never come to fruition or which are so badly done that it would have been best not to do it at all.
Glass bridges spanning remote ravines, fun parks and waterworlds, smart cities and sexy signage.
The BCMDA has a long list of such projects.
Its stalled Waterworld project on which it has already spent R114m has been on the cards for years but manages to look more unfinished every year.
Its Leighandre “Baby Lee” Jegels Recreational Park — better known as the “stoep” — looks smart but cost an unbelievable R87m.
And now this agency has proclaimed its ineptness to the world with its shocking quality, poorly designed and utterly inaccurate information billboards. As usual, the project sounded unimpeachable.
The boards were supposed to be part of its culture and heritage route aimed at bringing “the rich history and traditions of the region to the world through a series of curated journeys, highlighting the stories and places of our ancestors”.
We were sold another lie.
It is time for these agencies to be pared down to essential staff who have the necessary skills to understand what the word “development” in the title of their agencies actually means and how to achieve it.
It is simply not right for the taxpayer to have to continue funding their failures.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos