Cele ordered to act against taxi operators attacking buses
Police and Hawks have to investigate each of 165 cases reported by Intercape and report back, judge rules
The Makhanda high court has ordered police minister Bheki Cele, his top brass and the Hawks to act against taxi operators attacking Intercape buses...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.