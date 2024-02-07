About 13 Ethiopian nationals were found in a house in Parkview, Johannesburg, at about 9.30pm on Tuesday.
The Hawks said among those found, four were minors aged between 14 and 15.
Gauteng Hawks spokesperson Capt Ndivhuwo Mulamu said an inquiry has been opened to establish whether it is a case of human trafficking or smuggling, and to establish who the property belongs to.
She said among those found on Tuesday, seven have been taken to hospital for treatment of injuries sustained while attempting to run away from authorities.
The minors had been taken to safety, Mulamu said.
“At this stage, this is all we can divulge as the matter is still at a sensitive stage.”
TimesLIVE
Hawks probe after 13 undocumented Ethiopians found in Parkview house
Reporter
Image: SAPS
About 13 Ethiopian nationals were found in a house in Parkview, Johannesburg, at about 9.30pm on Tuesday.
The Hawks said among those found, four were minors aged between 14 and 15.
Gauteng Hawks spokesperson Capt Ndivhuwo Mulamu said an inquiry has been opened to establish whether it is a case of human trafficking or smuggling, and to establish who the property belongs to.
She said among those found on Tuesday, seven have been taken to hospital for treatment of injuries sustained while attempting to run away from authorities.
The minors had been taken to safety, Mulamu said.
“At this stage, this is all we can divulge as the matter is still at a sensitive stage.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos