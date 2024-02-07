×

News

Load-shedding will be at stage 2 tonight #Afcon

By TimesLIVE - 07 February 2024
Soccer fans need to make contingency plans to watch tonight's Afcon match as load-shedding will be in force.
Image: STEPHANE MAHE/Reuters

Hopes of a load-shedding reprieve for the Bafana Bafana match against Nigeria in the Africa Cup of Nations were dashed by Eskom on Wednesday morning.

The electricity utility said it was able to reduce the enforced power outages to stage 1 for early off-peak hours, but this would move up by one stage in the afternoon and evening.

Unless there is a sudden shift, this is the situation: “Due to sufficient emergency reserves and a slight increase in available generation capacity, resulting from the return to service of two units, load-shedding will be reduced to stage 1 from 10am today until 2pm. Thereafter, stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 2pm until further notice.

“Eskom will closely monitor the power system and communicate should it be required.”

The match kicks off at 7pm.

TimesLIVE

