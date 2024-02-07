×

Residents take to the street in protest over taxi fare hike

By ROSA-KAROO LOEWE and SINO MAJANGAZA - 07 February 2024

Reeston residents blockaded sections of the Mdantsane Access road — also known as Black Road — to protest against an increase in taxi fares on Wednesday morning. ..

