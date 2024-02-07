Mining mogul Mxolisi Hoboyi, who founded the Mxolisi Hoboyi Foundation, travelled from a business engagement in Cape Town to collect the donation on his birthday on Tuesday.
Sharing the love of reading among BCM’s pupils
Almost 2,000 books donated to schools, charities as Dispatch readers open their hearts
Image: ALAN EASON
Deserving schools and charity organisations in the Buffalo City Metro received almost 2,000 books this week, ahead of World Read Aloud Day on Wednesday.
The books were donated by the Daily Dispatch as part of its parent company Arena Holdings’ Arena Cares charity programme.
A call-out was made in November for the public to donate preloved books at designated collection boxes at the publication’s premises in Beacon Bay and PostLink in Berea.
The books were collected and donated over two days to Greenpoint Secondary School in Buffalo Flats, Laerskool Kuswag in Sunnyridge, Pefferville Primary School and three 2023 Local Heroes — the Mxolisi Hoboyi Foundation, Future Roses Care Centre and the Sister Aidan Memorial Centre.
World Read Aloud Day is celebrated in more than 170 countries and is aimed at bringing people together through the shared connection of reading aloud.
Daily Dispatch support services manager Nalita Mpondo-Nayo said the charity programme was the publication’s way of encouraging people to read.
“This is the initiative’s second year and we received great feedback from our readers this year.
“This year’s donations are a lot more than those we received last year, so it’s very encouraging for us to keep doing this initiative,” Mpondo-Nayo said.
For Greenpoint Secondary School, the donation marked an important step towards revamping its library.
Principal Jeremy Martin said the books would aid the school’s efforts to instil a reading culture among pupils from a young age.
“We need to inculcate a reading culture among leaners and the only way to do that is allow them to go pick up a book from the library and read like we did in the olden days.
“We have a library committee to ensure that the library functions smoothly and that books that are taken are returned after reading.
“The committee has a good idea of how we can revitalise and revamp our library,” Martin said.
Mining mogul Mxolisi Hoboyi, who founded the Mxolisi Hoboyi Foundation, travelled from a business engagement in Cape Town to collect the donation on his birthday on Tuesday.
“This is one of my best birthday gifts and I don’t think anything can top it.
“I am so grateful to the Daily Dispatch for this gift. It’s something I did not expect.
“I have engaged with the department of education to identify a school in Tsolo that will receive this donation,” Hoboyi said.
Hoboyi’s foundation is focused on community development and donates sports kit and sources bursaries for deserving youngsters, among other initiatives.
Future Roses Care Centre founder Linda Beja gives babies and children under the age of six the opportunity to grow up in a safe space.
“We are excited to receive the books donation as it will create warm emotional bonds between us and the children when we read together,” she said.
“When reading the stories from the books it will stimulate our children’s imaginations and help them to learn and have a lot of interest in reading.
“Reading teaches a baby about communication and introduces concepts such as numbers, letters, colours and shapes in a fun way that builds listening, memory and vocabulary skills.
“Future Roses will produce future authors,” Beja said.
Laerskool Kuswag principal Allan Naidoo welcomed the donation, saying the books would contribute to the school’s reading programme initiated by the department of education.
He said the school had recently bought bookshelves and was short of books for the pupils.
“As a school we have a big need for books.
“At the moment we are busy re-covering our textbooks, which are in a bad state.
“We welcome any help that we can get through donations.
“Right now we’re busy with our reading programme, an initiative by the government to improve reading among learners.
“The struggle on our side is with resources such as books for the learners to read. These books will help them a long way,” Naidoo said.
Image: SINO MAJANGAZA
PostLink Berea store manager Fiona Bosch said the outlet had made available its premises to be used as a drop-off point for the books as a way to encourage a reading culture.
“Our aim is to provide to those who cannot afford to buy books.
“We believe that knowledge is power and feel that it is our duty not only as a company but as adults in the East London community to help our kids learn, grow and reach for the best.
“Our kids are our future, and we need to step up and take action,” Bosch said.
Sister Nobulali Bulurelo of the Sister Aidan Memorial Centre expressed gratitude for the donation.
“The books will be really helpful because most of our people here never had the opportunity to go to school.
“We have [Adult Basic Education and Training] as one of our projects, as well as a preschool and aftercare for young children.
“There are a lot of people who will benefit and improve their reading,” she said.
Pefferville Primary School principal George Plaatjies said: “Reading is a challenge for some of our learners because of various circumstances.
“We have a reading period for all learners to sit and read on Wednesday, so we’re very grateful for this donation.
“Kids need to be able to read properly to do well in other subjects.”
