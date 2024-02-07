Wait for RDP house proved too long for 92-year-old Cwebeni villager
One of Cwebeni village’s most senior citizens, 92-year-old Maswelekile Petshana, among the many village women living in abject poverty in dilapidated mud homes, has died without realising the dream of a proper house...
