×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Wait for RDP house proved too long for 92-year-old Cwebeni villager

Premium
By SIKHO NTSHOBANE - 07 February 2024

One of Cwebeni village’s most senior citizens, 92-year-old Maswelekile Petshana, among the many village women living in abject poverty in dilapidated mud homes, has died without realising the dream of a proper house...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Tyla Talks “Water” Hot 100 Success & Being “Honored” To Be Nominated In ...
Tyla On Viral “Water” Dance, Pressure for Follow-Up Single, SZA & More | ...