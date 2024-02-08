×

News

LISTEN | ‘Ending load-shedding is in reach’: Ramaphosa

08 February 2024
Thabo Tshabalala
Multimedia producer
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his 2024 state of the nation address in Cape Town on February 8, 2024.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/Reuters

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the end of load-shedding is within reach, and part of the plan is to receive help from the private sector.

The president delivered his state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday, the last Sona for the sixth administration. 

He said 14,000km of transmission lines would be built and private investors would be approached to invest in the project. Ramaphosa said the government was reforming the energy sector to make it more competitive, sustainable and reliable for the future.

“We are going to build more than 14,000km of new transmission lines to accommodate renewable energy over the coming years. To fast-track this process, we will enable private investment in transmission infrastructure through a variety of innovative investment models.”

Listen here:

In 2023 South Africans endured 322 days of load-shedding, according to data compiled by EskomSePush.

According to a report by The Outlier, which provides data on climate change and local governance, it took Eskom 15 years to install 7,200km of transmission lines. 

TimesLIVE

