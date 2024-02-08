WATCH LIVE | Build-up to 2024 state of the nation address

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday evening deliver his eighth state of the nation address (Sona). It will also be his final one under the sixth administration.
Ramaphosa will for the first time since his incumbency in February 2018 deliver his Sona in the absence of the leadership of probably his most vocal opposition in the National Assembly, the EFF.
The Western Cape High Court on Thursday morning dismissed an EFF application for the suspension from parliament of its leader Julius Malema, deputy leader Floyd Shivambu and others, to be set aside. The party filed a motion challenging the decision by parliament to suspend them after they were found guilty of contempt of parliament for storming the stage while Ramaphosa was delivering his Sona last year.
Parliament bosses are hoping for order and no disruptions at this year’s event thanks to strict new rules adopted in December which will be implemented for the first time on Thursday.
Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya on Wednesday hinted that Ramaphosa was likely to use his 2024 Sona to take stock of the performance of his administration, which was elected in 2019 and also look back at the achievements of the country since the first democratic elections in 1994.
