DispatchLIVE
ELIDZ keeps IT accolade for 6th year
Image: SUPPLIED
The East London Industrial Development Zone is celebrating an international certification in Information and Communication Technology for the sixth consecutive year.
"The ELIDZ demonstrates ongoing commitment to staying a few steps ahead with IT, and its recent successes with the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) reaffirm this," said CEO Simphiwe Kondlo.
“Obtaining ISO certification is not just a milestone for the ELIDZ, it is a testament to our unwavering dedication to quality, security, and performance.
"It reaffirms our commitment to excellence and underscores our readiness to meet the highest international standards.
“ISO certification is more than just a validation of our processes; it is a reflection of our commitment to continuous improvement and customer satisfaction."
The certification comprises two new awards, the ISO 27017 and ISO 27018.
The ISO 27017 award acknowledges the ELIDZ's information security, providing specifications for an effective security management system. It affirms that the ELIDZ both mitigates the risk of costly security breaches and demonstrates to stakeholders its proactive approach to safeguarding data.
DispatchLIVE
