Look out for improved Weekender in your Daily Dispatch

The Daily Dispatch is set to introduce an expanded and improved Weekender, which will find a new home in the Friday print edition of the Daily Dispatch as from next month.
According to Eastern Cape general manager of Arena Holdings Ryan Megaw: “Engagement with our content is at an all-time high, but most of our readers, particularly those who read our news over weekends, are discerning, online and on the move.”
Making the Weekender product available at the start of a weekend will better meet the evolving needs of this readership.
It will be inserted in the Daily Dispatch from Friday March 1 and two weeks later, March 15, the all-new Weekender website will launch.
Presently a lifestyle supplement in the Daily Dispatch Weekend Edition, the Weekender will now also become a new digital destination tailored specifically for leisurely enjoyment.
The Weekender will be geared to cater to reader’s interests, passions, and curiosities with “handpicked” content to fuel adventure. From travel, food and wine to water sports, surfing, gardening and more.
Each week, it will also feature an interview with an Eastern Cape mover and shaker, as well as a special weekend in-depth feature.
As a result, the last edition of the Daily Dispatch Weekend Edition will be published on Saturday February 24.
“While we are sad to bid farewell to the Daily Dispatch Weekend Edition which has served our community with such distinction for so long, we look forward to better serving the needs of our loyal readers through the new Weekender experience,” Megaw said.
There would be no internal job losses.
“Thank you for being an essential part of our journey and allowing us to evolve and constantly improve.
“We cannot wait to share the first edition of the improved Weekender with you and all the inspiring stories it holds within its pages.
“We will communicate directly with our subscribers to share how they will benefit from this change.”
DispatchLIVE
