×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Cops bust man with 'fake police ID cards, stamp and drugs' in Durban

11 February 2024
Shonisani Tshikalange
Reporter
A computer and other equipment believed to have been used in the production of fraudulent documents were seized for further investigation.
A computer and other equipment believed to have been used in the production of fraudulent documents were seized for further investigation.
Image: Supplied

A 38-year-old man was found in possession of rock cocaine and a fraudulent police identification card in Musgrave, Durban.

Police in Berea opened cases of impersonating a police officer, possession of drugs and fraud against the suspect. He is expected to appear in court on Monday.

SAPS spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said police were executing crime prevention duties when they stopped and searched the foreign national on Saturday.

A subsequent search at his residence led to the discovery of fraudulent fishing permits, police identification cards and refugee asylum work permits. Police also found a police date stamp and 15 rounds of ammunition.

“A computer and other equipment, believed to have been used in the production of fraudulent documents were also seized for further investigation,” said Netshiunda.

TimesLIVE

R500m worth of drugs seized during operations in six provinces destroyed

Police confirmed the destruction of drugs worth R500m earlier this week.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Sona was 'underwhelming; unimpressive': Politicians bash president's speech
🔴 WATCH LIVE 🎥 SONA 2024 from parliament 🏛️ State of the Nation Address: Engage ...