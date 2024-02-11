×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

King Charles attends church in first public outing since cancer diagnosis

By Chris Radburn and Andrew MacAskill - 11 February 2024
Reverend Canon Dr Paul Williams bows as Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive for a church service at St. Mary Magdalene's church on February 11 2024.
Reverend Canon Dr Paul Williams bows as Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive for a church service at St. Mary Magdalene's church on February 11 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Chris Radburn

Britain's King Charles attended church on Sunday in his first public outing since announcing last week he had been diagnosed with cancer and would postpone some engagements to undergo treatment.

The king, wearing a brown overcoat and carrying an umbrella, waved as he arrived with his wife, Camilla, at St Mary Magdalene church in Sandringham in eastern England.

Buckingham Palace announced on Monday that Charles, 75, had been diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer. The king has been on the throne for less than 18 months after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth.

Charles, who is spending time at his rural Sandringham estate, issued a message on Saturday expressing gratitude to well-wishers after his diagnosis.

While undergoing treatment, Charles has postponed public engagements but is planning to continue with much of his private work as monarch including having his weekly audience with the prime minister and dealing with state papers.

The cancer was discovered when Charles stayed three nights in hospital last month, undergoing a corrective procedure for a benign enlarged prostate. Beyond confirming it was not prostate cancer, the palace has not given any further details.

Reuters

Britain's King Charles diagnosed with cancer - Buckingham Palace

Britain's King Charles has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and will postpone public-facing duties, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on ...
News
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Sona was 'underwhelming; unimpressive': Politicians bash president's speech
🔴 WATCH LIVE 🎥 SONA 2024 from parliament 🏛️ State of the Nation Address: Engage ...