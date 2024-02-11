×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH | Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa briefs media

By TIMESLIVE - 11 February 2024

Courtesy of SABC News

The minister in the Presidency responsible for electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, on Sunday morning provided an update on the performance of the grid in light of the escalated levels of load-shedding.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Sona was 'underwhelming; unimpressive': Politicians bash president's speech
🔴 WATCH LIVE 🎥 SONA 2024 from parliament 🏛️ State of the Nation Address: Engage ...