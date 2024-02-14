×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Former BCM speaker joins MK party

Addition of Simon-Ndzele seen as major boost for new movement ahead of elections

Premium
By VUYOLWETHU SANGOTSHA - 14 February 2024

Former Buffalo City Metro council speaker Luleka Simon-Ndzele has jumped ship to the newly formed uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

DA's Steenhuisen lays charges against ANC's Paul Mashatile
Sona was 'underwhelming; unimpressive': Politicians bash president's speech