New hope for Mazeppa Bay Hotel
ECDC looking for new operator for iconic Wild Coast tourism spot
The Eastern Cape Development Corporation is looking for a new operator for the Mazeppa Bay Hotel on the Wild Coast on a nine-year lease with an option for renewal. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.