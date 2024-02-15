Can't defend a cabbage farm: Malema wants army recalled from DRC

The South African soldiers deployed in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) must be withdrawn immediately as they are not fit to even defend a cabbage farm, says EFF leader Julius Malema.

He believes the ANC-led government has collapsed the army to the extent that soldiers cannot even be trusted to protect a cabbage farm. Their deployment as part of the Sadc mission was therefore tantamount to sending them to their deaths.

Malema’s comments came after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the government had deployed almost 3,000 troops to the DRC, at a cost of R2bn.

The deployment, which took effect in December and is to last for a year, was part of the Sadc deployment to help the government of DRC in its fight against rebels in the east of the country.

It has been reported that two SANDF members were killed when a mortar bomb landed inside their base in DRC.

Malema said the South African army was not capacitated to deal with such deployment and that the government should withdraw it.

