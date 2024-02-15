Flawed beachfront information boards still not corrected
BCM development agency yet to act despite being alerted to serious errors two weeks ago
The Buffalo City Metropolitan Development Agency’s factually incorrect sign boards along the beachfront in Quigney, East London, have not been removed or corrected despite an undertaking by the agency to do so two weeks ago. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.