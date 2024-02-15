Paddlers, runners ready to do battle in Discovery Surfers Challenge
Excitement builds as popular mixed sports event returns to East London on Saturday
In the earliest days of the paddlers joining the Surfers “Marathon” — known today as the Discovery Surfers Challenge — there was a keen interest in who “won” between the runners and the paddlers...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.