Netshitomboni provided more details on the incident, saying 68 students, a lecturer, a lab technician and a facilitator were present during the session.
“The students and staff were working in the lab ... and what seems to have happened is there was a chemical exposure to something there and they seem to have had an allergic reaction to it,” he said.
Reported symptoms included red or dry eyes and in some cases blurred vision.
He said that while the 31 students have been discharged, the university continues to monitor their progress.
“The feedback we're getting so far is they are much better and the symptoms are dissipating,” he said.
“This is the first time this happened and that is why the university is taking all precautionary measures to make sure we don't experience a similar problem in future,” he said on the closure of the lab.
The cause was not yet clear and an investigation was underway.
Academic activities have been suspended for this cohort.
TimesLIVE
Chemical exposure may be reason for students’ ‘eyesight problems’ at SMU
University cautions, however, that the cause is yet to be determined as an investigation is underway
Reporter
Image: Supplied
It appears chemical exposure was behind the “eyesight problems” experienced by 31 pharmacy students at Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University.
This is according to the university's director of communication and marketing Dr Lusani Netshitomboni, a day after the incident.
The institution on Thursday shared details of the incident which affected third-year pharmacy students during a practical session in a laboratory.
Ten students were treated at Tshwane District Hospital while 21 were taken to Pretoria West Hospital Folateng.
They have since been discharged, according to Netshitomboni.
“After consultation with school leadership, management closed the laboratory in question with immediate effect to allow the investigation to determine the cause of the students' medical condition(s) to be concluded without delay.
“Academic activities for bachelor of pharmacy III students have been suspended with immediate effect,” the university said on Thursday.
Netshitomboni provided more details on the incident, saying 68 students, a lecturer, a lab technician and a facilitator were present during the session.
“The students and staff were working in the lab ... and what seems to have happened is there was a chemical exposure to something there and they seem to have had an allergic reaction to it,” he said.
Reported symptoms included red or dry eyes and in some cases blurred vision.
He said that while the 31 students have been discharged, the university continues to monitor their progress.
“The feedback we're getting so far is they are much better and the symptoms are dissipating,” he said.
“This is the first time this happened and that is why the university is taking all precautionary measures to make sure we don't experience a similar problem in future,” he said on the closure of the lab.
The cause was not yet clear and an investigation was underway.
Academic activities have been suspended for this cohort.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos