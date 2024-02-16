CRIME STATS | 1,135 women, 285 children murdered between October and December 2023

The children's category saw a decline in murder and attempted murder cases, with the first declining by 10.7% to 285 (from 319 cases in 2022), and the latter by 12.7% to 426 (from 488 the previous year).
Reporter
Thirty-four more women were murdered, 194 more were victims of attempted murder and 1,203 more were victims of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) between October and December 2023 compared to the same period in the previous year.
In contrast, 34 fewer children were murdered, 62 fewer were victims of attempted murder and 242 more were victims of assault GBH.
This was revealed in the third-quarter crime statistics for the 2023-2024 financial year. The statistics were released by Maj-Gen Norman Sekhukhune on Friday afternoon in Pretoria.
Sekhukhune revealed 1,135 women were murdered during the three months, up by 3.1% from 1,101 during the same period in the previous year.
Police registered 1,830 attempted murder cases in the same category, an 11.9% increase from 1,636 in 2022, while 18,474 assault GBH cases were registered, up by 1,203 or 7% from 17,271 cases in 2022.
