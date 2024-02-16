After years of dealing with a crippling DNA backlog, police minister Bheki Cele has announced it has finally been cleared.
He revealed this at the release of the crime statistics for the third quarter of the 2023/2024 financial year.
Cele, during the same period last year, said the backlog had been reduced by 99.3% to 1,600 from 251,000.
Providing an update at Friday's briefing in Pretoria, he said: “There has been significant progress in the finalisation rate of DNA cases and the eradication of the historic DNA backlog, which is now standing at zero from 251,000 in the 2021/2022 financial year.
“Further to this, the expansion of the DNA lab in Gqeberha, which was opened by the president in August 2023, has contributed immensely to the processing of more DNA samples in the country.
CRIME STATS | Massive DNA backlog finally cleared, Cele confirms
“All these efforts have contributed positively to the SAPS fight against gender-based violence and femicide [GBVF] cases.
“For example, the NPA and SAPS project has led to more than 40,000 DNA forensic reports being finalised to ensure that cases of GBVF are prioritised.”
Cele's remarks come as police registered 7,710 murder cases between October and December 2023, up from 7,555 during the same period the previous year. This marks a 2.1% increase.
Sexual offences went down to 15,284, from 15,545 in 2022, a 1.7% decrease.
