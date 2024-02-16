Love’s in the air, courtesy of the Jaziel Brothers
Award-winning duo and Afro-soul singer Mali ready to usher in night of romance at the Guild Theatre
For many couples, the Jaziel Brothers’ music has been a part of their wedding day, walking them down the aisle to a lifetime of love. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.