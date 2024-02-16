MEC helps make shooting victim’s study dream possible
Ntabankulu student was hours away from being excluded, when Gade paid Fort Hare registration fee
Sinoyolo Nkilana, who lives with a bullet in his waist, is ready to study at the University of Fort Hare in Dikeni, thanks to education MEC Fundile Gade’s generosity...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.