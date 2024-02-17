Four men suspected to be behind the murder of a 48-year-old woman and her 22-year-old daughter were killed in a shoot-out with police on Saturday.
The mother and daughter were found dead at Emachobeni in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday.
Two women from the area had recently been reported missing
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col. Robert Netshiunda said police gathered intelligence about the suspects who were believed to be on their way to perform cleansing rituals at Mpophomeni.
“The suspects' vehicle was intercepted in the Eskebheni area in uMzinyathi and police signalled for the driver of the suspects' vehicle to stop,” Netshiunda said.
“The occupants of the vehicle responded by firing shots at the police officers and the tactically ready police officers returned fire.”
All four occupants of the vehicle were fatally wounded during the shoot-out.
“Three firearms were found in the possession of the suspects,” Netshiunda said.
TimesLIVE
Four suspects in double murder killed in shoot-out with police in KZN
Image: GARETH WILSON
Four men suspected to be behind the murder of a 48-year-old woman and her 22-year-old daughter were killed in a shoot-out with police on Saturday.
The mother and daughter were found dead at Emachobeni in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday.
Two women from the area had recently been reported missing
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col. Robert Netshiunda said police gathered intelligence about the suspects who were believed to be on their way to perform cleansing rituals at Mpophomeni.
“The suspects' vehicle was intercepted in the Eskebheni area in uMzinyathi and police signalled for the driver of the suspects' vehicle to stop,” Netshiunda said.
“The occupants of the vehicle responded by firing shots at the police officers and the tactically ready police officers returned fire.”
All four occupants of the vehicle were fatally wounded during the shoot-out.
“Three firearms were found in the possession of the suspects,” Netshiunda said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos