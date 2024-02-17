×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Warm response to disabled teen’s plea for financial help to study

Thanks to kind assistance from others, Khanyisa Kufa is now set to study at UFH

Premium
By BOMIKAZI MDIYA - 17 February 2024

The power of social media moved many strangers to donate from as little as R10 towards making a 19-year-old disabled girl’s dream to study at the University of Fort Hare come true. ..

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Malema on 'close' relationship with Ramaphosa, load-shedding & tribalism
Bafana Bafana receive rapturous welcome on their return home