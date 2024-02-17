Watchdog group questions ‘special’ treatment of accused judge
We believe it will also send a negative, discouraging message to victims of sexual harassment, says Judges Matter
Judicial watchdog group Judges Matter says it is concerned that Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge, who stands accused of sexual harassment, may be getting “special, favourable” treatment from the Judicial Services Commission...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.