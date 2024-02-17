Work halted on Settlers Way upgrade over nonpayment
WBHO confirms it has downed tools over pay dispute with BCM
Amid Buffalo City Metro’s well-documented cash flow problems, a major construction company has halted work on East London’s Settlers Way upgrade after the city failed to cough up millions of rand...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.