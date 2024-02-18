Five more people lost their lives in Eastern Cape's roads when two vehicles collided head-on on the R56 road in Dyoki, formerly known as Ugie on Sunday morning.
Following four fatalities in separate incidents earlier on Sunday morning, the death toll rose to nine in the fatal tragedy.
The incident occurred at about 11H40am , 5 km towards Khowa, formerly known as Elliot.
According to the provincial transport department, a VW Polo with five males collided head on with a Volvo articulated truck with one male occupant.
Five more die in head-on collision in Dyoki
The VW Polo is alleged to have been from the North West province, while the truck driver is from Dyoki.
Provincial Transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said all five occupants all males from VW Polo died instantly while Truck driver escaped unharmed.
"The circumstances surrounded the cause of the crash still unknown at this stage.
"A case of culpable homicide has been opened at Ugie Saps for further investigation," said Binqose.
