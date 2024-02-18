×

News

Four die in Eastern Cape road accidents

By DAILY DISPATCH REPORTER - 18 February 2024
Cases of culpable homicide have been opened for the respective accidents.
Image: SUPPLIED

Four people have lost their lives from two separate accidents on Sunday morning.

Two passengers, a male and a female died on the scene when a Mazda LDV bakkie with seven occupants  lost control and overturned on the T12 road in Maluti at Khoapa location.

The vehicle  was traveling from Matatiele, heading to Maluti when then accident occurred.

According to provincial transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose, the five injured including the driver were taken to Taylor Bequest Hospital.

"It is alleged that driving under the influence of alcohol was the contributing factor," said Binqose.

In another accident in Gqeberha, on the N2 road towards Humansdorp at about 06h40am, a sedan with three male occupants lost control and overturned.

According to Binqose, two passengers died on the scene, while the driver sustained critical injuries and was taken to Cuyler Hospital for further medical examination.

"Cases of culpable homicide have been opened for the respective accidents," he said.

