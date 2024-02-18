Four people have lost their lives from two separate accidents on Sunday morning.
Four die in Eastern Cape road accidents
Image: SUPPLIED
Four people have lost their lives from two separate accidents on Sunday morning.
Two passengers, a male and a female died on the scene when a Mazda LDV bakkie with seven occupants lost control and overturned on the T12 road in Maluti at Khoapa location.
The vehicle was traveling from Matatiele, heading to Maluti when then accident occurred.
According to provincial transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose, the five injured including the driver were taken to Taylor Bequest Hospital.
"It is alleged that driving under the influence of alcohol was the contributing factor," said Binqose.
In another accident in Gqeberha, on the N2 road towards Humansdorp at about 06h40am, a sedan with three male occupants lost control and overturned.
According to Binqose, two passengers died on the scene, while the driver sustained critical injuries and was taken to Cuyler Hospital for further medical examination.
"Cases of culpable homicide have been opened for the respective accidents," he said.
