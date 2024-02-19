Eastern Cape creatives honoured at glitzy ceremony
‘Cultural diversity remains the province’s strength in attracting tourists’
Eastern Cape creatives in film, music, dance, literature and the visual arts were honoured for their contribution to the arts at a glitzy awards ceremony at the Abbotsford Christian Centre on Saturday night. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.