News

WATCH | Bhekisisa: Is snoring a sign of a sleep disorder?

By BHEKISISA CENTRE FOR HEALTH JOURNALISM, Mohale Moloi, Yolanda Mdzeke and Jessica Pitchford - 19 February 2024

Sleep apnoea means you stop breathing for some time while asleep. Your brain then tells your body to wake up so that you can get much-needed oxygen.

Picture this happening 42 times an hour every night. That’s what Juanita Herholdt used to go through before getting tested and treated for this sleep disorder.

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

