Sleep apnoea means you stop breathing for some time while asleep. Your brain then tells your body to wake up so that you can get much-needed oxygen.
Picture this happening 42 times an hour every night. That’s what Juanita Herholdt used to go through before getting tested and treated for this sleep disorder.
WATCH | Bhekisisa: Is snoring a sign of a sleep disorder?
This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism.
