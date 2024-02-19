Women inmates accuse EL prison warders of beatings, abuse
Correctional services promises to investigate allegations against staff of Westbank facility
Serving and former female inmates at the East London Correctional Centre in Westbank have made damning allegations against some of the prison’s warders, accusing them of assault, physical abuse and other criminal acts...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.