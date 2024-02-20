×

Alarming report on scholar transport programme

Provincial treasury pokes holes in funding model, indicates possibility of corruption regarding payments to service providers

By VUYOLWETHU SANGOTSHA - 20 February 2024

A damning report tabled in the Eastern Cape provincial legislature has red-flagged the scholar transport programme’s funding model, saying at times it led to duplicate payments and a risk of collusion between school principals and service providers...

