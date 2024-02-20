×

News

Girl 'detained for not carrying ID, accused of being foreigner': SAHRC opens investigation

By TimesLIVE - 20 February 2024
The South African Human Rights Commission is investigating the alleged arrest and detention of a minor by SAPS for not carrying an identity document. File photo
Image: Supplied

The South African Human Rights Commission’s (SAHRC) office in Gauteng has launched an investigation into a complaint about the reported arrest and detention of a minor by police officials for not carrying an identity document.

“The complaint alleges that the minor was walking alone when SAPS officials requested that the complainant produce 'documents',” it said.

“The complainant allegedly advised the officials that she was a South African minor and therefore did not need to carry a birth certificate.

“The officials detained her under the assumption that she was a foreign national, though she advised them to the contrary.”

The SAHRC said it has previously raised concerns about the arbitrary detention of people on the assumption that they are undocumented foreign nationals.

The investigation is ongoing.

TimesLIVE

