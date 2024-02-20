The product recommended in the voice note is not registered with the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, which establishes and regulates the safety, efficacy and quality of all medicines distributed in the country.
Health department warns against ‘misleading’ posts on Covid-19 vaccine, activated charcoal
Image: 123RF/ssilver
The department of health has warned people to ignore a voice note making the rounds claiming people vaccinated against Covid-19 are dying as a result of the vaccine and promoting the use of an unregistered product to prevent this.
Posts and voice messages have been shared on social media in recent days urging use of the product to help prevent deaths related to taking the vaccine. The posts specifically promote the use of activated charcoal.
The department labelled the posts as “misleading” and said they promoted the use of an “an unregistered over-the-counter product”.
“There are no reported deaths causally linked to Covid-19 vaccines, except for the three cases the department reported early last year. Members of the public are urged to ignore this erroneous social media content.
“The voice note has potential to cause significant confusion, anger and anxiety, especially among those who lost their loved ones to Covid-19.
“There is no evidence to suggest the Covid-19 vaccine is claiming lives.”
