It’s all systems go for state of province address
ANC sees premier touching on government successes, while opposition expect little focus on pressing problems
It is all systems go for premier Oscar Mabuyane’s state of the province address at the Christian Centre in Abbotsford, East London, on Thursday. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.