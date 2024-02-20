Olgar (she did not give her surname) from Hammanskraal said the Tshwane CBD, which is governed by the DA, is dirty.
She was speaking to SABC News as the DA launched its manifesto at the weekend. She claimed to be part of the DA in Tshwane and was with someone who claimed to be in the DA leadership involved in handling city finances.
Olgar said the DA was not delivering in the area because it was being sabotaged by ANC members and apartheid would fix delivery failures.
The legacy of apartheid continues to be prevalent in almost every corner of South Africa, with economic and social inequality ranked among the most extreme in the world. Black people bear the brunt of this. They have the highest unemployment rate among all racial groups and many are not able to afford quality school education.
When contacted on Monday, the DA said it was puzzled by the member’s comments. The party said it would follow up and this article will be updated with its comments.
TimesLIVE
LISTEN | Black DA member 'wants apartheid back'
Audio producer
Image: IHSAAN HAFFEJEE/Reuters
A black member of the DA in Tshwane says she wants apartheid — the system that controlled black people with racist laws enshrining white supremacy — back.
Listen to the remarks:
TimesLIVE
