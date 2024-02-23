Forest a perfect setting as Newman and Pillay bond with nature
Musical duo play it by ear as they embark on nationwide tour
Skilled guitarist Steve Newman and percussionist Nish Pillay will perform in Morgan Bay on Saturday night at the Yellowwood Forest as part of their second national tour. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.