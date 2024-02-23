×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Mabuyane’s speech short on ‘game changers’

Key issues such as unemployment and health not addressed, say opposition parties

Premium
By VUYOLWETHU SANGOTSHA and SITHANDIWE VELAPHI - 23 February 2024

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane’s state of the province address drew sharp criticism from the opposition parties, with the DA pointing out that he had failed to announce “game changers”...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

John Steenhuisen's 'dubula nyanga' comment
Basketball Africa League is back! #BAL4