×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

New NPO gives hope to struggling Cwebeni families

Premium
By SIKHO NTSHOBANE - 23 February 2024

While residents of several poor villages in rural Port St Johns continue to wait for government services like proper housing and clean water, a newly established NPO has made its mission to ensure struggling families at least do not go to bed on empty stomachs...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

John Steenhuisen's 'dubula nyanga' comment
Basketball Africa League is back! #BAL4