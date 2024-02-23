×

That bulk is dope — taxi passenger caught with dagga strapped to waist

By TimesLIVE - 23 February 2024
The Swazi man was a taxi passenger en route to KwaZulu-Natal with a hefty amount of dagga strapped to his body.
Image: SAPS

Almost 4kg of dagga was found strapped to the body of a minibus taxi passenger in Mpumalanga, leading to his arrest for drug dealing.

The 43-year-old man from Eswatini was en route to Vryheid in KwaZulu-Natal, police spokesperson Capt Magonseni Nkosi said.

The arrest was made on Tuesday on the N2 Piet Retief-Pongola road when police from the Mahamba port of entry searched passengers in a Toyota Quantum taxi.

