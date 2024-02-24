Your weekend has just shifted forward by a day. This is the last Daily Dispatch weekend edition.
Do not fret — feel excited!
The Daily Dispatch all-new, expanded Weekender will now arrive on Friday morning inside your Daily Dispatch and it will be packed with your favourite Saturday and Sunday lifestyle activities and inspiration.
The weekend paper will, for the first time, also give readers a glimpse into what is happening in our sister paper, The Herald, and will appear in both papers.
What's on offer? Ample servings of food and wine, travel, gardening, oceans of adventure, entertainment and gigs in Buffalo City and Gqeberha. No great show or event will be missed in either metro.
New and expanded Weekender now arrives on Friday!
Your weekend has just shifted forward by a day. This is the last Daily Dispatch weekend edition.
Do not fret — feel excited!
The Daily Dispatch all-new, expanded Weekender will now arrive on Friday morning inside your Daily Dispatch and it will be packed with your favourite Saturday and Sunday lifestyle activities and inspiration.
The weekend paper will, for the first time, also give readers a glimpse into what is happening in our sister paper, The Herald, and will appear in both papers.
What's on offer? Ample servings of food and wine, travel, gardening, oceans of adventure, entertainment and gigs in Buffalo City and Gqeberha. No great show or event will be missed in either metro.
Look out for improved Weekender in your Daily Dispatch
Look out for our in-depth features, one of them delving into the backstory of an Eastern Cape mover and shaker
Your weekend plan will also be at your fingertips.— on March 15 we are launching the Weekender website loaded with all this content.
So get ready for a lively, satisfying, recreational weekend!
The Editor
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos